Thunder's Andre Roberson: Rehabbing away from team
Roberson (knee) will continue his rehab away from the team, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
According to Mussatto, this decision is purely for a change in scenery. The timeline for Roberson's return remains murky as he continues to work his way back from left knee surgery.
