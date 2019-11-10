Thunder's Andre Roberson: Remains out Sunday
Roberson (knee) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bucks, Erik Horne of The Athletic reports.
Roberson has yet to see game action this season and is considered day-to-day. The 27-year-old's next chance to play will come Tuesday at Indiana.
More News
