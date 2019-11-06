Thunder's Andre Roberson: Remains sidelined Thursday
Roberson (knee) will not play Thursday against the Spurs, Erik Horne of The Athletic reports.
Roberson will remain sidelined Thursday as he continues to work his way back from knee surgery. It remains to be seen when he'll be cleared for his 2019-20 debut.
