Thunder's Andre Roberson: Ruled out Saturday

Roberson (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Hornets, Royce Young of ESPN reports.

Roberson was able to go through parts of Friday's practice, but he's still bothered by tendinitis in his knee and will miss a seventh consecutive game Saturday. Expect rookie Terrance Ferguson to make another start in his place as Roberson turns his attention toward a potential return Tuesday, when the Thunder return home to host the Kings.