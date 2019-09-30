Thunder's Andre Roberson: Says he's 'full go' for camp

Roberson (knee) called himself a "full go" for the start of training camp, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.

Roberson has had a long road back to full health, but he appears ready to resume his NBA career after missing all of last season with a long-term knee injury. The Colorado product forged a reputation as one of the league's top perimeter defenders, but his struggles on the offensive end mean he's not much of a fantasy commodity. Regardless, expect the veteran to be in competition for a starting spot on the wing.