Thunder's Andre Roberson: Scores five points in Saturday's win

Roberson recorded five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one rebound, one assist, and one block in 20 minutes during Saturday's 101-69 win over the Bulls.

Roberson played mistake-free basketball, but he was not needed to play heavy minutes during the blowout. With that being said, Roberson is averaging just 18.0 minutes through six contests, this after seeing 30.1 per night in 79 games during 2016-17. His role appears reduced by the additions of Carmelo Anthony and Paul George, and Roberson is managing meager averages of 3.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.5 blocks, and 0.2 steals per game.