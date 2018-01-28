Thunder's Andre Roberson: Season-ending knee surgery confirmed

The Thunder confirmed that Roberson will need season-ending surgery to repair a ruptured left patellar tendon, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.

Roberson had to be stretchered off the court during Saturday's matchup against the Pistons and initial fears have now been confirmed, as Roberson's injury will cost him the rest of 2017-18 campaign. An exact timetable for a return is still unclear at this point in time, but another update should be released following his surgery, which will give us a better idea for whether or not he'll be ready for training camp next season. We should get periodic progress reports as Roberson moves through the recovery process, but in his absence, the likes of Terrance Ferguson, Josh Huestis and Alex Abrines stand to benefit with added playing time on the wing. When Roberson was hurt earlier this season, it was Ferguson that saw the most run. In seven starts as a fill-in, Ferguson averaged 6.4 points and 1.1 rebounds across 24.6 minutes.