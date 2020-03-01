Thunder's Andre Roberson: Still limited to individual work
Thunder coach Billy Donovan confirmed Sunday that Roberson (knee) remains limited to individual workouts rather than team practices, Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman reports.
Roberson is apparently back with the Thunder after leaving the team in early December to continue his rehab program, but the 28-year-old's 2019-20 debut doesn't appear imminent. Given that Roberson hasn't seen any competitive action since January 2018, he'll likely need to put in several full-court, full-contact practices before the Thunder pinpoint a target date for his debut. Consider him week-to-week.
More News
-
Thunder's Andre Roberson: Goes through individual drills•
-
Thunder's Andre Roberson: Still sidelined•
-
Thunder's Andre Roberson: Timeline still unclear•
-
Thunder's Andre Roberson: Still not ready to play•
-
Thunder's Andre Roberson: Rehabbing away from team•
-
Thunder's Andre Roberson: Remains sidelined•
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...