Thunder's Andre Roberson: Still limited to individual work

Thunder coach Billy Donovan confirmed Sunday that Roberson (knee) remains limited to individual workouts rather than team practices, Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman reports.

Roberson is apparently back with the Thunder after leaving the team in early December to continue his rehab program, but the 28-year-old's 2019-20 debut doesn't appear imminent. Given that Roberson hasn't seen any competitive action since January 2018, he'll likely need to put in several full-court, full-contact practices before the Thunder pinpoint a target date for his debut. Consider him week-to-week.