Thunder's Andre Roberson: Still not doing on-court work

Coach Billy Donovan said Thursday that Roberson (kneecap) has yet to resume on-court activities, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.

It's fairly concerning that Roberson isn't even going through light drills after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in late May, but Donovan said he remains optimistic the wing will contribute at some point this season. Even if Donovan's prediction comes to pass, Roberson won't represent much of a fantasy asset. Over his 39 appearances in 2017-18, Roberson shot an excellent 53.7 percent from the field but averaged only 5.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocks in 26.6 minutes per game.