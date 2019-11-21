Thunder's Andre Roberson: Still not practicing
Roberson (knee) did not participate in Thursday's practice, Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman reports.
Roberson has yet to play this season as he recovers from left knee surgery, and the fact that he still isn't practicing suggests a return isn't imminent.
