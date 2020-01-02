Play

Thunder's Andre Roberson: Still not ready to play

Roberson (knee) is listed as out for Thursday's game against the Spurs.

Roberson has been away from the team for the past month to continue his rehab program and remains without an official timeline to rejoin the Thunder for workouts, much less make his 2019-20 debut. The swingman hasn't seen any competitive action since January 2018 while experiencing a painfully slow recovery from left knee surgery.

More News
Our Latest Stories