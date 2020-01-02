Thunder's Andre Roberson: Still not ready to play
Roberson (knee) is listed as out for Thursday's game against the Spurs.
Roberson has been away from the team for the past month to continue his rehab program and remains without an official timeline to rejoin the Thunder for workouts, much less make his 2019-20 debut. The swingman hasn't seen any competitive action since January 2018 while experiencing a painfully slow recovery from left knee surgery.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...