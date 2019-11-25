Play

Thunder's Andre Roberson: Still out Monday

Roberson (knee) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Warriors.

The Thunder still haven't provided a timeline for Roberson to make his season debut, so at this point, it feels safe to rule him out through the rest of November. Given that Roberson hasn't seen any meaningful competitive action since January 2018, he's unlikely to be immediately thrust into a regular rotation role once healthy again.

