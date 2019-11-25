Thunder's Andre Roberson: Still out Monday
Roberson (knee) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Warriors.
The Thunder still haven't provided a timeline for Roberson to make his season debut, so at this point, it feels safe to rule him out through the rest of November. Given that Roberson hasn't seen any meaningful competitive action since January 2018, he's unlikely to be immediately thrust into a regular rotation role once healthy again.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...