Thunder's Andre Roberson: Still out
Roberson (knee) is out Friday against the 76ers.
Roberson is set to miss yet another contest while rehabbing from left knee surgery. He'll continue to be considered day-to-day leading up to Monday's matchup in Los Angeles.
