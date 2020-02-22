Thunder's Andre Roberson: Still sidelined

Roberson (knee) is listed as out for Saturday's game against the Spurs.

Roberson has been conducting his rehab for his surgically repaired left knee away from the team since early December and didn't rejoin the Thunder following the All-Star break. At this stage, he can be viewed as out indefinitely, and given the few updates on his condition provided by the team, Roberson is more likely than not to sit out the rest of the season. The 28-year-old's last NBA appearance came back in January 2018.