Thunder's Andre Roberson: Stretchered off with apparent leg injury

Roberson was stretchered off the court in the third quarter of Saturday's game against the Pistons with an apparent leg injury, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.

Roberson went up to receive an alley-oop pass from Russell Westbrook, and his leg appeared to buckle before he fell hard to the floor. Roberson was able to move himself off the court, but the team's medical staff took him to the locker room on a stretcher, and he'll head to a local hospital for further examination. It's still too early to speculate, but considering how the injury looked, it seems quite possible that Roberson will miss extended time.