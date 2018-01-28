Thunder's Andre Roberson: Stretchered off with apparent leg injury
Roberson was stretchered off the court in the third quarter of Saturday's game against the Pistons with an apparent leg injury, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.
Roberson went up to receive an alley-oop pass from Russell Westbrook, and his leg appeared to buckle before he fell hard to the floor. Roberson was able to move himself off the court, but the team's medical staff took him to the locker room on a stretcher, and he'll head to a local hospital for further examination. It's still too early to speculate, but considering how the injury looked, it seems quite possible that Roberson will miss extended time.
More News
-
Thunder's Andre Roberson: Will play, start Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Andre Roberson: Questionable Wednesday vs. Lakers•
-
Thunder's Andre Roberson: Out Monday vs. Kings•
-
Thunder's Andre Roberson: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Thunder's Andre Roberson: Out Tuesday and Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Andre Roberson: Listed as out Tuesday•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...