Thunder's Andre Roberson: Strong all-around line Sunday

Roberson went for nine points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-9 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks across 26 minutes during an 86-85 win over the Melbourne United on Sunday.

Roberson was sneaky good in just 26 minutes as he put up numbers across the board. He is capable of these kinds of games on a nightly basis, and teams will not be paying attention to him on the offensive end this season. If Roberson can drain a few three pointers per game, and put up defensive stats, he has some value. But he hasn't shown consistency to this point in his career.