Thunder's Andre Roberson: Suffers setback
Roberson (kneecap) has a suture that is causing him discomfort, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.
Roberson's injury continues to heal as expected, although he'll be forced to miss at least two more months of action before undergoing further evaluation. The Thunder will determine the next step in his rehab at that time.
