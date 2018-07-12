Thunder's Andre Roberson: Targeting return for training camp
Roberson (knee) is hoping to be ready for the start of training camp, Brett Dawson of the Oklahoman reports.
Roberson had season-ending knee surgery performed in January to repair a ruptured left patellar tendon and then also had an arthroscopic scope in May to lessen some swelling in his knee. It's been roughly one and a half months since that scope and it appears everything is going as expected in Roberson's rehab. The 26-year-old was able to put up some "slight jump shots" recently and also did some ball handling drills. Roberson hoped to start running on an AlterG anti-gravity treadmill earlier this week, though it's unclear if that ultimately took place. While the Thunder have remained clear that they're going to take a cautious approach with Roberson's rehab, there's still appears to be a chance he's ready to go by the start of training camp. If not the start of training camp, Roberson is fully expected to be healthy for the start of the regular season.
