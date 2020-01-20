Play

Thunder's Andre Roberson: Timeline still unclear

Roberson (knee) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Rockets.

Roberson left the Thunder in early December to conduct his rehab for his surgically repaired left knee away from the team. In the five weeks that have followed, Oklahoma City still hasn't offered an update on Roberson's condition, so it's fair to suspect that he'll be sidelined through the All-Star break, if not beyond that.

More News
Our Latest Stories