Thunder's Andre Roberson: Undergoes scope to lessen swelling
Roberson underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee Tuesday, Royce Young of ESPN reports.
Roberson underwent season-ending knee surgery back in January to repair a ruptured left patellar tendon, but has been dealing with some swelling recently that's resulted from his rehab. Rather than waiting for the swelling to reduce with time, Roberson has opted to have a scope performed to reduce the swelling and hopefully allow him to progress quicker in his rehab. The report also indicates that Roberson's patella recovery is going great, so the swelling and the arthroscopic procedure don't appear to be an overly concerning development. Roberson's availability for the start of training camp is unclear, however, so continue to monitor his status over the summer.
