Thunder's Andre Roberson: Will do non-contact work in camp

Roberson (kneecap) will take part in non-contact portions of training camp, Royce Young of ESPN reports.

Roberson isn't expected to be ready for the season opener, but there appears to be a chance he's back before his original target for a return in December. "We don't think we're going to be without him very long," Thunder GM Sam Presti said. Look for additional updates to be provided as he ups his activity over the coming month or so, but everything seems to be trending in the right direction despite the team refusing to give a concrete timetable. For the duration of Roberson's absence, some combination of Dennis Schroder, Raymond Felton, Alex Abrines and Terrance Ferguson should cover his minutes, with Schroder being the most intriguing fantasy asset.