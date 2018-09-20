Thunder's Andre Roberson: Will do non-contact work in camp
Roberson (kneecap) will take part in non-contact portions of training camp, Royce Young of ESPN reports.
Roberson isn't expected to be ready for the season opener, but there appears to be a chance he's back before his original target for a return in December. "We don't think we're going to be without him very long," Thunder GM Sam Presti said. Look for additional updates to be provided as he ups his activity over the coming month or so, but everything seems to be trending in the right direction despite the team refusing to give a concrete timetable. For the duration of Roberson's absence, some combination of Dennis Schroder, Raymond Felton, Alex Abrines and Terrance Ferguson should cover his minutes, with Schroder being the most intriguing fantasy asset.
More News
-
Thunder's Andre Roberson: Yet to be cleared for contact•
-
Thunder's Andre Roberson: Hopes to be back by December•
-
Thunder's Andre Roberson: Targeting return for training camp•
-
Thunder's Andre Roberson: Undergoes scope to lessen swelling•
-
Thunder's Andre Roberson: Season-ending knee surgery confirmed•
-
Thunder's Andre Roberson: Will likely need season-ending surgery•
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Basketball Tiers: Shooting Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Basketball Tiers: Small Forward
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Basketball Tiers: Power Forward
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...