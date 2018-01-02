Thunder's Andre Roberson: Will miss at least next three games
Roberson (knee) has been ruled out for the next three games, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
With the Thunder's next three games coming on the road, Roberson likely will not travel with the team, making his next chance to return in a week against Portland. Josh Huestis got the start at shooting guard against the Mavericks on Sunday in Roberson's absence and will likely be in that spot again again Wednesday, with Alex Abrines in line to see extended minutes as well.
