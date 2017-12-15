Thunder's Andre Roberson: Will play, start Friday
Roberson (ankle) will play and start in Friday's game against the 76ers but will be on a minutes restriction, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
Roberson was initially listed as out in the team's game notes for Friday's contest, but he has since been upgraded after two consecutive absences. With Roberson's return to the starting lineup, Alex Abrines is expected to return to the bench, but given that Roberson will be limited, Abrines should still see plenty of action Friday night.
