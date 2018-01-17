Thunder's Andre Roberson: Will play, start Wednesday
Roberson (knee) will play and start in Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Royce Young of ESPN reports.
Roberson has missed the last eight games with tendinitis in his knee, but after testing everything out during pregame warmups, he's now been given the green light to take the court. The Thunder haven't reported any sort of restrictions for Roberson, though there's a chance coach Billy Donovan keeps a close eye on his minutes. Either way, Roberson is more of defensive stopper and hustle player for the Thunder, so despite taking on his usual starting spot, he doesn't hold a ton of value for fantasy purposes.
