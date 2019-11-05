Thunder's Andre Roberson: Won't make season debut Tuesday
Roberson (knee) is out for Tuesday's game against the Magic.
Roberson was limited in practice Monday, so it's unsurprising that he'll be unavailable yet again Tuesday. He's yet to make his 2019-20 debut and remains without a firm timetable for a return.
