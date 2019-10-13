Thunder's Andre Roberson: Won't play Monday
Roberson (knee) will not play Monday against the Mavericks, Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman reports.
Roberson is still working his way back from knee surgery, and while he was able to go through some non-contact portions of practice Sunday, he's yet to be cleared for game action.
