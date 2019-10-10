Thunder's Andre Roberson: Won't play Thursday

Roberson (knee) will not play in Thursday's exhibition against the New Zealand Breakers, Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman reports.

Roberson will sit for a second straight preseason game as the Thunder continue to ease him back from knee surgery he underwent in 2018. Monday's game in Dallas will mark Roberson's next chance to take the court.

