Thunder's Andre Roberson: Won't play Wednesday vs. Indiana
Roberson (ankle) will be sidelined for Wednesday's contest against the Pacers, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.
Roberson will miss a second straight game Wednesday, as his left ankle sprain continues to give him discomfort. In his stead, Alex Abrines will likely draw another start. He played 26 minutes and scored 12 points Monday in Roberson's absence.
