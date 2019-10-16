Thunder's Andre Roberson: Won't play Wednesday
Roberson (knee) won't play Wednesday, Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman reports.
It's unfortunate news that Roberson will miss the final preseason contest for the Thunder this year, as Roberson continues to recover from offseason knee surgery. It's unclear when Roberson will return to the floor and it's quite possible that the guard will miss at least the beginning of the regular season which begins next Wednesday for the Thunder.
