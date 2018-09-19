Thunder's Andre Roberson: Yet to be cleared for contact

Roberson (kneecap) hasn't been cleared for contact or 5-on-5 work, David Aldridge of TNT reports.

Roberson had previously reported that he hoped to be back to full strength by December, so it doesn't come as much of a surprise that he isn't ready for contact in mid-September, more than two months beforehand. While the Thunder certainly want their top defender back as soon as possible, he won't be rushed into action and is still likely looking at missing at least the first month or two of the season barring any surprising developments in his recovery. Adding on to that, Roberson's value comes on the defensive side of the ball, so he'll struggle to provide significant fantasy value even when he's at full strength. With Roberson sidelined to start the season, Dennis Schroder will likely be the most intriguing fantasy asset that should benefit, while guys like Raymond Felton, Alex Abrines and Terrance Ferguson could see added minutes as well.