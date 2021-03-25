The Thunder acquired Rivers (personal), Tony Bradley and second-round picks in 2025 and 2026 as part of a three-team deal with the Knicks and 76ers completed Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The Knicks received Terrance Ferguson in the deal, while Philadelphia acquired George Hill and Ignas Brazdeikis.

The Knicks had been listing Rivers as out since March 10 while he took some personal time following the birth of his child, but before leaving the team, he hadn't been a part of the rotation. The 28-year-old likely isn't viewed as a priority for a rebuilding Thunder squad, but if OKC doesn't move him elsewhere or grant him a buyout, he could fill some light minutes off the bench in a depleted backcourt that will be without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (foot) indefinitely. Expect Theo Maledon, Ty Jerome, Luguentz Dort, Svi Mykhailiuk to take priority over Rivers at either guard spot, however.