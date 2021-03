Rivers (personal) has yet to join the Thunder and it's unclear if or when he may do so, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.

The 28-year-old was acquired from the Knicks at Thursday's trade deadline, but he's been unavailable due to personal reasons since March 10. There's been no indication if or when Rivers may join his new team, so he can be ruled out indefinitely until the Thunder update his status.