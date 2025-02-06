The Thunder signed Carlson to a two-way contract Thursday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

With Ajay Mitchell (toe) having been converted to a standard two-year deal Thursday, the Thunder used their open two-way spot on Carlson. The big man previously signed a one-year deal with the Thunder in November of 2024 before having been waived and signed to two 10-day pacts in January. Carlson has appeared in 14 regular-season outings for Oklahoma City, averaging 3.3 points and 1.8 rebounds across 6.7 minutes per game. The 25-year-old will likely see the majority of his playing time with the G League's Oklahoma City Blue.