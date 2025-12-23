Carlson is starting Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Rylan Stiles of SI.com reports.

Carlson will get his first crack with the first unit due to the absences of Isaiah Hartenstein (calf) and Jaylin Williams (heel). Carlson is averaging 4.9 points and 2.3 rebounds in 10.3 minutes over 18 appearances this season but should be in store for more chances to make an impact Monday night.