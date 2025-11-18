Carlson supplied seven points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 11 minutes during Monday's 126-109 win over the Pelicans.

Carlson hasn't been utilized that much as Oklahoma City's third-string center. Across 10 regular-season appearances, he's averaging 3.2 points, 2.1 rebounds, 0.5 assists and 0.6 blocks in 8.6 minutes per contest.