Carlson ended with 15 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 22 minutes off the bench during Friday's 131-94 victory over the Warriors.

The Thunder gave their starters the fourth quarter off in the rout, allowing Carlson and other members of the second unit to get extra run. The 26-year-old center cashed in the opportunity and produced his first double-double of the season. Carlson has seen at least 20 minutes of court time in five of OKC's last 13 games, all in contests the defending champs won by 16 or more points, and in those appearances he's averaging 12.0 points, 6.6 boards, 2.0 threes and 1.6 assists.