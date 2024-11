The Thunder signed Carlson to a standard, one-year NBA contract Saturday, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Carlson made three appearances with the Raptors 905 of the G League and averaged 14.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.7 blocks in 31.6 minutes before being signed by the Thunder. In Oklahoma City, Carlson will likely compete for depth minutes in the frontcourt.