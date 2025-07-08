The Thunder re-signed Carlson on a two-way contract Tuesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Carlson is set to remain with the Thunder on another two-way deal after originally signing the same pact with the team in February 2025. The center split time between the NBA and G League last season, appearing in 32 NBA games and averaging 3.8 points, 1.7 rebounds and 0.7 blocks on 44.3 percent shooting in 7.7 minutes per contest. His best performance came April 13 against the Pelicans, when he tallied 26 points and 10 rebounds.