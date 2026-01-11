Carlson is not in the Thunder's starting lineup against the Heat on Sunday, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Carlson drew the start Friday against the Grizzlies and finished with five points, one rebound, one block and one steal over 16 minutes in a 117-116 victory. He will revert to a bench role Sunday after Chet Holmgren (shin) was cleared to return.