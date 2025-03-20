Carlson registered 16 points (6-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 133-100 victory over the 76ers.

Carlson played at least 20 minutes for the first time in his career, taking advantage of the fact the Thunder limited Chet Holmgren to 23 minutes and held out Isaiah Hartenstein (back) and several other key rotation players due to minor injuries. The Thunder hold a comfortable lead for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference playoffs, so Carlson could be in line for expanded opportunities over the final few weeks of the regular season while the team looks to preserve its main rotation players for the postseason.