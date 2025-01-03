The Thunder recalled Carlson from the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Friday, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Carlson practiced with the Blue before being subsequently recalled back to the NBA on Friday. The rookie big man is averaging just 4.2 minutes across his six NBA appearances this season.
More News
-
Thunder's Branden Carlson: Assigned to G League•
-
Thunder's Branden Carlson: Back with parent club•
-
Thunder's Branden Carlson: Sent to G League•
-
Thunder's Branden Carlson: Rejoins parent club•
-
Thunder's Branden Carlson: Makes return in garbage time•
-
Thunder's Branden Carlson: Out of concussion protocol•