Carlson signed a 10-day contract with the Thunder on Friday, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.
After being waived by the club on Tuesday, Carlson will return to Oklahoma City for a short-term stint. Carlson has appeared in seven games for Oklahoma City this season, averaging 0.6 points and 1.3 rebounds in 3.6 minutes per contest.
