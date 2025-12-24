Thunder's Branden Carlson: Role evaporates Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carlson produced one assist in two minutes during Tuesday's 130-110 loss to the Spurs.
Carlson barely touched the floor Tuesday, with his role severely impacted by the return of both Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein. While Carlson has shown some promise to begin his career, it appears as though he is a long way from being considered a viable fantasy asset, outside of dynasty formats.
