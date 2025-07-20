Thunder's Branden Carlson: Scores 12 in SL loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carlson closed with 12 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 24 minutes in Saturday's 109-80 Summer League loss to the Hornets.
Carlson delivered a solid showing Thursday despite his team shooting just 31.8 percent from the field. He logged significant minutes throughout Summer League and re-signed with the Thunder on a two-way contract July 8.
