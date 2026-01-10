Barnhizer played seven minutes off the bench in Friday's 117-116 win over the Grizzlies, finishing with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and two rebounds.

After recently recovering from a left ankle sprain, Barnhizer got the chance to make his first appearance for the Thunder since Dec. 25 while Oklahoma City was without seven players due to injury. Assuming the Thunder get at least one of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle), Chet Holmgren (shins) or Cason Wallace (toe) back for their next game Sunday versus the Heat, Barnhizer will likely drop back out of the rotation. Barnhizer is on a two-way deal with the Thunder and could soon be assigned to the G League's Oklahoma City Blue in order to pick up more extended minutes.