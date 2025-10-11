Thunder's Brooks Barnhizer: Promoted to starting role
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barnhizer is in the starting lineup for Saturday's preseason game against the Pacers.
The Thunder will be depleted for this preseason tune-up, and Barnhizer will have the chance to get an extended run to see what he can do. However, he's not expected to play a big role in the rotation in the regular season.
