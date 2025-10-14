Barnhizer won't start in Tuesday's preseason game against the Bucks, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Barnhizer will come off the bench after getting the spot start in Saturday's loss to Indiana. He tallied 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-5 FT), 11 rebounds, two steals and one assist across 38 minutes Saturday.