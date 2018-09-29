Alford agreed to a contract with the Thunder earlier in September, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.

Alford will get the opportunity to compete for a roster spot with the Thunder during training camp, but he's more realistically headed to the G League's Oklahoma City Blue to begin the 2018-19 campaign. The shooting guard spent his first professional season with the Blue, averaging 15.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while shooting 40.4 percent from three-point range.