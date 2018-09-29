Thunder's Bryce Alford: Attending camp with Oklahoma City
Alford agreed to a contract with the Thunder earlier in September, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
Alford will get the opportunity to compete for a roster spot with the Thunder during training camp, but he's more realistically headed to the G League's Oklahoma City Blue to begin the 2018-19 campaign. The shooting guard spent his first professional season with the Blue, averaging 15.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while shooting 40.4 percent from three-point range.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...