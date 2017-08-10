Thunder's Bryce Alford: Signs training camp deal with Thunder

Alford signed a training camp deal with the Thunder on Thursday, Ben Bolch of the Los Angeles Times reports.

After a standout four-year career at UCLA, Alford failed to be selected in the 2017 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-3 guard latched on with the Warriors for the Orlando Summer League, however, where he played in six games and posted averages of 9.3 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists across 19.0 minutes. Alford will now get a look with the Thunder, as they've extended him an invite to training camp, which begins in September. That will give Alford a shot to make his case for a regular-season roster spot, although he currently faces long odds. There's a good chance Alford spends the majority of the upcoming season in the G-League.