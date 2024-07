The Thunder signed Boeheim to an Exhibit 10 deal Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Boeheim will get the opportunity to play for the Thunder's Summer League team this offseason. The 24-year-old appeared in 10 games for the Pistons last season, during which he averaged 3.4 points, 1.0 rebounds and 0.3 assists across 8.4 minutes per game.